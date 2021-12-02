CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

