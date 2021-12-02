CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,280 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HP were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

