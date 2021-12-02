CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 735 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

