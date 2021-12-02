Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 250,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

