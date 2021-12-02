CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $44.04

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.04, but opened at $45.34. CEVA shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 213 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

