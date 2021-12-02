CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 99,937 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,264,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

