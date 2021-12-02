Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5.77 ($0.08). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 618,202 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.16.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.