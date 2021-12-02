Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

SNN opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.