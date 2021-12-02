Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Global Water Resources worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $49,207 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $398.40 million, a PE ratio of 125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

