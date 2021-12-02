Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

