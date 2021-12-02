Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 78,224 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 215.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.