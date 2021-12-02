Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $538,000 Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 383,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,156 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,431 shares of company stock worth $1,034,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

