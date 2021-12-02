Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -457.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

