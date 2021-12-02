Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHMI opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

