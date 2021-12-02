Chewy (CHWY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88. Chewy has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,325.00 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chewy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

