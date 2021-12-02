Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 3,460,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,165. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $646.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

