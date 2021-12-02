Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

CIM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 2,415,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Chimera Investment worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

