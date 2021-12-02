Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

CMG opened at $1,602.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,797.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,707.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.