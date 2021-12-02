Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $153.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

