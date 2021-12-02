Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 926,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.59. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,882. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.87. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

