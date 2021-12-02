Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.