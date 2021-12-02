Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,613,947. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

