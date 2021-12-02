Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,613,947. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.49.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).
