Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,861. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

