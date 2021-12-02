Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 964 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.82% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.