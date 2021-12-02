Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

