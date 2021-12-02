Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DNAA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

