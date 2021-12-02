Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.100 EPS.

CTRN opened at $79.13 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $718.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

