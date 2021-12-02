Citigroup Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $13.60 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of MOMO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Momo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Momo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

