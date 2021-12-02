Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report sales of $16.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.