Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000.

CLRM stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Thursday. 4,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,065. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

