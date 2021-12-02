Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,295. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.84 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.