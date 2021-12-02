Clarius Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock worth $8,462,529 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

