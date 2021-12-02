Clarius Group LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,520.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,469.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,450.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

