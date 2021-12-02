Clarius Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $357.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.30 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.