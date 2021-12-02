Clarius Group LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,806.83 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,941.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,783.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,621.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

