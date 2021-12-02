Clarius Group LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

EA opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,908. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

