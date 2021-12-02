Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

