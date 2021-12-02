Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.67).

LON CLIN opened at GBX 622.50 ($8.13) on Wednesday. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £828.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 619.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

