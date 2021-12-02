CloakCoin Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,359.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013160 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,727,899 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

