Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Clovis Oncology worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.