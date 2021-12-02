CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 12,318,748 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

