Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66.

