Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $205.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,343. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.96.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

