Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 47.0% in November

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

