Cohen Lawrence B Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 250,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Walt Disney by 36.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 453,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.