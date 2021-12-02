Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,193. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

