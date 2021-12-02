Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,347 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

