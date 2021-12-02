Collateral Pay Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $824,761.12 and $4,342.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.16 or 0.07893934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.55 or 0.99967737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

