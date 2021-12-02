Comerica Bank Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,740 shares of company stock valued at $118,586,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

NYSE NET opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

