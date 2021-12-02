Comerica Bank Has $1.02 Million Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 73.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 299,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 61.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $993.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

